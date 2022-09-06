Meghan Markle Recalls Being Told She's "Lucky" That Prince Harry "Chose" Her After Royal Engagement

Watch : Meghan Markle & Mindy Kaling Talk Pressures of Being Single

Meghan Markle is ready for women to break away from certain stereotypes surrounding marriage.

During the third episode of the Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes podcast, she shared with guest Mindy Kaling how people reacted to the news of her and Prince Harry's November 2017 engagement.

"When I started dating my husband, we became engaged and everyone was just like, 'Oh my god, you're so lucky! He chose you!'" she explained Sept. 6. "And at a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you're like, 'Well, I chose him, too.'"

Meghan slammed the remarks from people as being "gendered," saying it "feeds into this idea that you're waiting for someone to tell you that you're good enough, as opposed to knowing that you're good enough on your own."

However, Meghan, 41, shared that Harry pushed back on the comments. She added, "I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going, 'They've got it all wrong. I'm the lucky one, 'cause you chose me.'"