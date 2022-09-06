You Might've Missed Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh's Interaction at Don't Worry Darling's Premiere

Olivia also took the opportunity to praise Florence's performance in the film calling her a "force," before acknowledging her absence.

"We are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," she said. "I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."

She added, "I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

While all eyes have been on Florence and Olivia during Don't Worry Darling's Venice debut, Chris Pine and Harry Styles ended up walking away the talk of the night after a video of the former One Direction member appearing to spit on the Wonder Woman star went viral.

In the clip, Harry seems to lean over Chris' seat as he sits down next to him, with Chris then looking in disbelief and promptly looking down at his lap.

However, Chris' rep tells E! News that the speculation is not true, saying, "People are seeing some odd illusion of sorts online that is clearly deceiving...there is nothing but respect between these two men."

"This is a completely fabricated exchange," the rep added, "and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Don't Worry Darling hits theaters Sept. 23.