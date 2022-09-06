Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck Explain Their Relationship Status in New D'Amelio Show Trailer

Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio are keeping quiet.
The couple addressed their relationship status in the newest trailer for season two of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show, which follows the family as they navigate new-found fame and the entertainment industry. But, as the TikTok duo explains, it's not something they want to do.
"People who follow us," Dixie says, "think they have a right to know everything that's going on in our lives."
"This isn't something that other 20-year-olds have to go through," Noah adds. "They're not in the public eye, like we are."
The scene ends on a cliffhanger, with Dixie starting to say that "The status of our relationship is..." before a series of tweets cover the screen. Guess we'll have to wait and see.
Dixie denied breakup rumors recently on Aug. 28, saying that social media causes "a lot of drama, no matter what we do."
"As we've said like a million times, we've decided to take our relationship off social media," she told PEOPLE on the VMAs' black carpet, saying that the decision "better for our mental health."
In the trailer, we also see Dixie heading into the studio to finish her first full-length album and prepare for her tour, all while sister Charli D'Amelio eyes a music career of her own. But she, along with parents Marc and Heidi D'Amelio, decide to keep that a secret from her sibling.
"I don't feel ready to tell Dixie about music," Charli admits. "Just because this was kind of her thing."
We'll see how all the drama shakes out when season two of The D'Amelio Show drops its the first two episodes on Hulu Sept. 28.