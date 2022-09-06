Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck Explain Their Relationship Status in New D'Amelio Show Trailer

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Shows Off Her Signature Dunkin' Iced Coffee

Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio are keeping quiet.

The couple addressed their relationship status in the newest trailer for season two of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show, which follows the family as they navigate new-found fame and the entertainment industry. But, as the TikTok duo explains, it's not something they want to do.

"People who follow us," Dixie says, "think they have a right to know everything that's going on in our lives."

"This isn't something that other 20-year-olds have to go through," Noah adds. "They're not in the public eye, like we are."

The scene ends on a cliffhanger, with Dixie starting to say that "The status of our relationship is..." before a series of tweets cover the screen. Guess we'll have to wait and see.