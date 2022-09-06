Nick Cannon Takes Pregnant Brittany Bell on Babymoon to Guam

Watch : Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell were wild ‘n out and about on vacation.

The duo—who are expecting their third child together—went on a family getaway to Guam ahead of their little one's arrival. The Masked Singer host shared a series of snaps from the trip on social media, including pics of him and Brittany—who held the title of Miss Universe Guam in 2014—by the water.

But the two weren't the only ones soaking up the vacation. Nick also posted selfies with the pair's children, 20-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon."

"Thank you to the @thetsubakitower for taking care of my family and I while in Guam!" Nick wrote in the Sep. 6 Instagram post. "Such a wonderful experience! Hafa Adai!"

Nick is also father to 2-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Nick revealed in December that his son Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, passed away from a battle with brain cancer at just 5-months-old.