Nina Dobrev Deserves a Gold Medal for Her Birthday Tribute to "Weirdo" Boyfriend Shaun White

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Their Red Carpet Debut

You snow it's good when you can get this comfortable.

Nina Dobrev is showing us just how in love she and gold medalist Shaun White truly are. On Sept. 6, Dobrev wished her boyfriend a happy 36th birthday with a photo of the athlete picking his girlfriend's nose. Trolling White, the Vampire Diaries actress captioning the Instagram post, "I really picked a winner [ and he really picked a booger ] Happy belated Birthday you weirdo. My weirdo."

All jokes aside, Dobrev also shared a slew of photos to her Stories calling White her "adventure buddy," an "uncle extraordinaire" and her "goofball."