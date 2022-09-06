How Milly Alcock Prepared to Play Princess Rhaenyra on House of the Dragon

Watch : House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!

Milly Alcock is a woman of many talents.

The 22-year-old actress went from washing dishes to starring in the much anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. And while her experience working in a restaurant has served her well, Milly had to learn a lot—like dragon-riding, sword-fighting and royal etiquette—to play the white-haired princess.

Now, Milly can call herself a true Targaryen, having mastered the Valyrian language—but not without some help. The actress recalled the many hours she spent working with a dialect coach, exclusively telling E! News, "We just repeated and repeated and repeated until I didn't have to think about what I was saying."

This doesn't include the time Milly spent learning the scripts, which she then translated from English to high Valyrian. In other words, Milly was an A-plus student.

Milly wasn't alone in her studies either! Her co-star Fabien Frankel was schooled in the art of horseback riding, which was arguably more grueling work than Milly's homework.