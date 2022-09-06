Proof Chris Pine Was a Total Mood at Don't Worry Darling's Venice Premiere

Watch : Harry Styles SPIT on Chris Pine?: Don't Worry Darling DRAMA

Chris Pine is feeling fine.

Case in point? The actor was a total vibe when he stepped out at the Venice Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his new movie, Don't Worry Darling. On Sept. 5, the 42-year-old turned heads in a Giuliva Heritage suit—complete with an open collar shirt, crimson red trousers and navy blue jacket—as he posed for photos alongside co-stars Harry Styles and Gemma Chan, as well as the film's director Olivia Wilde.

Chris then had a meme-worthy moment, with one fan joking that he was "Astral projecting to the Swiss Alps," during the press conference that followed the photocall. As seen in footage that surfaced online, the Star Trek alum looked to be staring off in the distance as Harry explained to reporters how the psychological thriller "feels like a real go-to-the-theatre film."

Although the movie's leading lady, Florence Pugh, had skipped the presser that morning, Chris did get chance to catch up with the Midsommar actress during the Don't Worry Darling premiere later in the evening. Clad in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, Chris served as Florence's ultimate hype man as he snapped photos of her red carpet arrival on a disposable camera.