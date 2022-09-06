Proof Chris Pine Was a Total Mood at Don't Worry Darling's Venice Premiere

Drama? What drama? Chris Pine looked like he had an absolute blast promoting Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival. See the photos.

Chris Pine is feeling fine.

Case in point? The actor was a total vibe when he stepped out at the Venice Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his new movie, Don't Worry Darling. On Sept. 5, the 42-year-old turned heads in a Giuliva Heritage suit—complete with an open collar shirt, crimson red trousers and navy blue jacket—as he posed for photos alongside co-stars Harry Styles and Gemma Chan, as well as the film's director Olivia Wilde.

Chris then had a meme-worthy moment, with one fan joking that he was "Astral projecting to the Swiss Alps," during the press conference that followed the photocall. As seen in footage that surfaced online, the Star Trek alum looked to be staring off in the distance as Harry explained to reporters how the psychological thriller "feels like a real go-to-the-theatre film."

Although the movie's leading lady, Florence Pugh, had skipped the presser that morning, Chris did get chance to catch up with the Midsommar actress during the Don't Worry Darling premiere later in the evening. Clad in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, Chris served as Florence's ultimate hype man as he snapped photos of her red carpet arrival on a disposable camera.

And as for that viral clip of Harry allegedly spitting on Chris inside the theater? A rep for Chris told E! News in response, "People are seeing some odd illusion of sorts online that is clearly deceiving...there is nothing but respect between these two men."

"This is a completely fabricated exchange," the spokesperson added, "and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Scroll on to see Chris out and about at the Venice Film Festival.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images
All Aborad

Gemma Chan and Chris Pine take a water taxi at the Venice Film Festival.

Fred Film Radio/YouTube
Leading Men

Chris joins Harry Styles at a press conference for Don't Worry Darling.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
Happy Reunion

Chris catches up with co-star Florence Pugh during the premiere of Don't Worry Darling.

John Phillips/Getty Images
Picture Perfect

The Star Trek actor snaps photos on the red carpet.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Shutterbug

Chris takes a picture of Florence in her Valentino Haute Couture gown.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
No Worries

The actor flashes a smile as he takes a seat between Olivia Wilde and Harry.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Hello There

Chris and Florence share a hug.

