Hayden Panettiere Reflects on “Incredible” 33rd Birthday Celebration

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Shares Past Alcohol & Opioid Addictions

Hayden Panettiere is celebrating another year around the sun.

The Nashville star—who turned 33 on Aug. 21—shared a new photo on Instagram from her birthday party with her loved ones. In the snap, Hayden was seen wearing a leopard printed dress and a smoky eye makeup.

"Had an incredible birthday gathering with a small group of some of my dearest friends and favorite people!" she captioned the Sept. 5 Instagram post, "#Hibachi #mocktails #games #friends #birthday #33."

And it seems as though Hayden has a lot to celebrate as of late.