House of the Dragon Has a Game of Thrones-like Editing Fail

House of the Dragon's predecessor, Game of Thrones, was infamous for its CGI mishaps, especially one where a very out-of-place coffee cup could be seen in front of another Targaryen: Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Clarke ultimately joked that showrunner D.B. Weiss was responsible for the mistake (though the same can't be said for Dragon).

But making the magic come alive isn't always easy. For instance, Eve Best, who plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, told E! News exclusively that filming the dragon sequences on the show is a "quite weird" experience.

"It's a machine and it's moving about, and you have to move like you're on a motor bike which I've never done before," Best said. "You're strapped in a harness and there's wind in your face. It's just quite weird, but it was also quite lovely."