The Magical New ONE/SIZE x Disney Fantasia Collection Just Dropped & It’s Sure To Sell Out Fast

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

From the Disney x Coach Collection honoring the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World to the multiple Stoney Clover Disney Collections that dropped, this year has been particularly good to us Disney fans. Today, another new collab just dropped and let's just say, it's pure Disney magic.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr just released the ONE/SIZE x Disney Fantasia Collection, inspired by the Patrick's favorite film, Fantasia. The collection features six gorgeous products including a storybook face and eye palette, a highlighter, a couple of beauty tools and the brand's first ever lip product.

It's a collection that both Disney fans and beauty lovers everywhere can appreciate. Some products like the highlighter are so pretty, you may just want to have one as a collector's piece! Plus, each individual product is pretty affordable with everything under $50.

The ONE/SIZE Disney Fantasia Collection is currently available online and will be released at Sephora stores including Sephora Disneyland and Sephora Disney Springs on September 26. We've rounded up all the pieces in collection. Check those out below.