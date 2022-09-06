The Magical New ONE/SIZE x Disney Fantasia Collection Just Dropped & It’s Sure To Sell Out Fast

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
From the Disney x Coach Collection honoring the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World to the multiple Stoney Clover Disney Collections that dropped, this year has been particularly good to us Disney fans. Today, another new collab just dropped and let's just say, it's pure Disney magic.
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr just released the ONE/SIZE x Disney Fantasia Collection, inspired by the Patrick's favorite film, Fantasia. The collection features six gorgeous products including a storybook face and eye palette, a highlighter, a couple of beauty tools and the brand's first ever lip product.
It's a collection that both Disney fans and beauty lovers everywhere can appreciate. Some products like the highlighter are so pretty, you may just want to have one as a collector's piece! Plus, each individual product is pretty affordable with everything under $50.
The ONE/SIZE Disney Fantasia Collection is currently available online and will be released at Sephora stores including Sephora Disneyland and Sephora Disney Springs on September 26. We've rounded up all the pieces in collection. Check those out below.
ONE/SIZE Disney Fantasia Storybook Mickey Face & Eye Palette
The Storybook Mickey Face and Eye Palette is a fairytale dream come true. The palette features two Shooting Star transformer shade which can be used on both the eyes and cheeks, four pigmented eyeshadows in different finishes, and four blushes in matte and shimmery shades.
ONE/SIZE Disney Fantasia Lipsnatcher Velvet Flex Cream & Cushion Gloss Duo
The Lipsnatcher Velvet Flex Cream & Cushion Gloss Duo features a Velvet Flex Cream in a stunning red similar to Sorcerer Mickey's iconic robe and a Cushion Gloss in a white, pink and blue 3D shimmer. Fun fact: It's the brand's first lip product! We highly recommend snapping this up fast as it's already sold out on the ONE/SIZE site.
ONE/SIZE Disney Fantasia Point Made Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen
The ONE/SIZE Disney Fantasia Point Made Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen is described as a waterproof, long-wearing liquid eyeliner made to glide right on and create lines of any size. It offers a comfortable grip, an ultra-pigmented formula and a felt tip designed for controlled and precise application. It's currently available in one shade, Bodacious Black.
ONE/SIZE Disney Fantasia Ultimate Mickey Puff
The ONE/SIZE Disney Fantasia Ultimate Mickey Puff was made for the ultimate Disney fan! Not only is it super cute, it was also designed to have a luxurious, cushion-like feel that contours to the face for precision. It's a must-have from the collection and it's pretty affordable!
ONE/SIZE Disney Fantasia Bit of Magic Highlighter
The ONE/SIZE Disney Fantasia Bit of Magic Highlighter is a total stunner and product we're definitely adding to our bag. It features a gel-to-powder formula with a luminous finish. You even get a special surprise when you look into the mirror. So fun!
ONE/SIZE Disney Fantasia Versatile Complexion Brush
The Versatile Complexion Brush is the perfect tool to use with the beautiful products from the new collection, as well as products you already own.
