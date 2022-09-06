Euphoria's Colman Domingo Reacts to His First-Ever Emmy Win

Colman Domingo is feeling euphoric after winning his first Emmy Award.
The actor took home the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series on Sept. 4 for his portrayal of Ali on Euphoria. Naturally, he was ready to celebrate with "lots of champagne," as he told E! News' Daily Pop at the award show.
"Come on, I need champagne with this outfit, right?" Colman joked before getting real about how much the honor means to him. "It feels like I'm on a cloud, to be honest. It feels like pure heaven. It's lovely, all of the eyes in the room, the people that you respect and you love, it's really amazing."
Colman went on to pay tribute to a very important person who wasn't in the room at the Creative Arts Emmys. "My mom is no longer with us, but my mom gave me a great imagination," he shared. "She helped me imagine that I could be in places like this."
Backstage, the actor continued to praise his parents as he opened up about representing Afro-Latino actors with the Emmy win. As Colman said of his father's side of the family per Deadline, "They're from Belize and Guatemala and all over Central America and I feel very proud. I'm sure they're screaming in the streets for me, they're very proud of me being a part of this and representing not only Afro-Latinos, but also representing humble people for West Philadelphia as well. You know, working class parents and step-fathers and mothers, so I think I represent so many of them so it feels really, really good."
Colman also gave Euphoria fans an idea of what to expect on the HBO show's highly-anticipated third season, revealing that he and creator Sam Levinson recently had "some really deep conversations."
"Here he's talking about the arcs of all the characters and what he wants to do to expand that, to actually re-examine at times," Colman said. "It's an organism and he wants it to keep shifting it in many ways and I think he's going to take some really big swings actually with season three."
He added that he sees Sam as someone who "wants to smash" any expectations previously set by his work "because he truly is a consummate artist and he wants to make sure he's telling some really compelling storytelling."
Colman continued, "And just because we had some successes before with this season, he said, 'Let's not rely on that. Let's move forward. I'm going to go deeper with these characters. I'm going to really peel away the layers of them and just get to the human heart.'"
Hear from additional Creative Arts Emmy winners in the above Daily Pop interview.
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards air Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. on FXX.