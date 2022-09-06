Chris Pine's Rep Slams Claim Harry Styles Spit on Him at Venice Premiere of Don't Worry Darling

Watch : Harry Styles SPIT on Chris Pine?: Don't Worry Darling DRAMA

After some late night talking about Harry Styles and Chris Pine—we're getting to the bottom of #SpitGate.

Over the holiday weekend, fans of the Don't Worry Darling co-stars were buzzing over one particular interaction at the 2022 Venice Film Festival during which Styles allegedly spat on Pine as he took his seat for the screening. However, Pine's rep tells E! News that the speculation is simply not true, sharing, "People are seeing some odd illusion of sorts online that is clearly deceiving...there is nothing but respect between these two men."

"This is a completely fabricated exchange," the rep added, "and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

While this incident has been settled, it's just the latest headline-making story surrounding Don't Worry Darling. In fact, during a festival press conference for the film, director Olivia Wilde addressed a rumored rift between herself and star Florence Pugh.

"Florence is a force," Wilde told reporters. "We are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."