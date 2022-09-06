Netflix Unveils Premiere Dates For Unsolved Mysteries and More Spooky Shows

Watch : Nina Parker REVEALS New Netflix Show Buy My House

Netflix is serving up some frights this fall.

The streaming platform announced its roster of Netflix and Chills content Sept. 6 and revealed the premiere dates for multiple upcoming shows.

So what dates should viewers add to their calendars? Well, clear your schedule for Oct. 18 as it marks the season three premiere of Unsolved Mysteries. According to the streamer, "the iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances and bizarre paranormal activity."

Unsolved Mysteries veers into adult territory, but younger viewers can get their Netflix and Chills on come Oct. 13, when The Curse of Bridge Hollow hits the streaming platform. The comedy stars Stranger Things' Priah Ferguson and White Chicks' Marlon Wayans as a father-daughter duo, with Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle and more co-starring.

Last but not least, The Haunting of Hill House director Mike Flanagan is set to debut his latest series The Midnight Club Oct. 7.

