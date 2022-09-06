ABC Accidentally Reveals Bachelorette Spoiler in Bachelor in Paradise Preview

Watch : "The Bachelorette" Men Tell All: Gabby vs. Mario & Tyler for Bachelor?

It isn't all Paradise in Bachelor Nation.

ABC accidentally dropped a major spoiler for The Bachelorette during a preview for Bachelor in Paradise. In the preview, which aired during the Sept. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, Johnny DePhillipo, one of the remaining three vying for Gabby Windey's heart, appeared sipping a cocktail.

The problem? Well, when the ad was airing, Johnny was still a Bachelorette contender. He was eliminated later in the episode.

Suffice to say, fans were not thrilled at the spoiler airing during the episode.

"Not Johnny being FRONT AND CENTER," one Twitter user wrote, "IN THAT PARADISE AD?"

"Not ABC spoiling Johnny's elimination," another said alongside a meme of Steve Harvey, "By showing him in a BIP preview."