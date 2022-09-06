Andy Cohen and RHONY's Bethenny Frankel "Mentioned It All" During Hamptons Reunion

Watch : See Bethenny Frankel's Bikini Shots With & Without Photoshop

Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel were in a Montauk state of mind over Labor Day weekend.

The Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives of New York City alum reunited for a beach day in the Hamptons on Sept. 2. Bethenny shared a photo to her Instagram Story, which featured her and Andy displaying big smiles against a gorgeous ocean backdrop.

Andy subsequently shared the photo to his own Instagram Story, adding an all too recognizable phrase—at least, for RHONY fans: "We truly mentioned it all..."

For the unenlightened, Bethenny coined the catchphrase during an argument with Ramona Singer on RHONY season nine in 2017. The Skinnygirl founder went on to depart the series after season 11, but has obviously remained good friends with Andy.

Their latest reunion comes months after Bravo announced plans to recast RHONY ahead of season 14 and launch a legacy series featuring beloved New York Housewives from years past.