Andy Cohen and RHONY's Bethenny Frankel "Mentioned It All" During Hamptons Reunion

Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel were in a Montauk state of mind over Labor Day weekend.
The Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives of New York City alum reunited for a beach day in the Hamptons on Sept. 2. Bethenny shared a photo to her Instagram Story, which featured her and Andy displaying big smiles against a gorgeous ocean backdrop.
Andy subsequently shared the photo to his own Instagram Story, adding an all too recognizable phrase—at least, for RHONY fans: "We truly mentioned it all..."
For the unenlightened, Bethenny coined the catchphrase during an argument with Ramona Singer on RHONY season nine in 2017. The Skinnygirl founder went on to depart the series after season 11, but has obviously remained good friends with Andy.
Their latest reunion comes months after Bravo announced plans to recast RHONY ahead of season 14 and launch a legacy series featuring beloved New York Housewives from years past.
Fans shouldn't get their hopes up about Bethenny being one of those Housewives, though. As she explained on her Just B podcast back in May, "I'm just so proud of myself that I really can honestly say there is no amount of money to do something that you don't love. I'm now that person that can actually say, 'I've really taken so many things off the board to focus on what makes me happy and not do the things that don't.'"
One such thing? RHONY, apparently. "Housewives coming back and them reaching out to me, and me just saying, 'No. Just, no,'" Bethenny recalled. "I don't want to be on the Housewives; I don't want to go back to Housewives.'"
She continued, reflecting on her decision to leave the show. "When I left, I left millions of dollars on the table," she said. "Millions of dollars. Multiple millions. Not two—multiple millions of dollars on the table to walk away for a better life for myself."
On or off the show, the Bravo alum is still outspoken as ever. Days prior to her outing with Andy, Bethenny shared a different photo—two, actually—also from the beach. Both snapshots showed her in a bikini, and while the first may be considered flawless compared to the second, that's only because Bethenny admitted to editing it. Why? To show social media's ability to warp our perception of reality.
"This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I'm not vain and show you the real me," Bethenny wrote Aug. 31. "But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten."
"Filtering is lying: it is deceptive," she continued. "It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men."
Bethenny went on to say that excessive photo editing is not only "the opposite of inspirational," but also "destructive" and "irresponsible," adding, "There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood."
Catch up with past seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)