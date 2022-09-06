Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine at Don’t Worry Darling’s Venice Premiere

The drama between the Don't Worry Darling cast has reached a new height.
On Sept. 5, video footage of Harry Styles appearing to spit on Chris Pine as he took his seat next to him at the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of their upcoming film started making the rounds on social media—and the internet is divided on whether the "As It Was" singer actually spat on him.
In the viral clip, Harry seems to jerk forward over Chris' lap as he takes his seat, while the Wonder Woman actor reacts, making a shocked facial expression as he looks down at his lap and grabs his sunglasses. The former One Direction singer then sits down and waves at the audience before checking his cell phone.
While it's not clear in the video if Harry actually spat on Chris, a source close to the situation tells E! News that it's not true, adding, "Harry did not spit on Chris and there is nothing but respect between the two."
Nonetheless, social media users are now determined to investigate the infamous #Spitgate.
One Twitter user wrote, "someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don't worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION?" while another tweeted, "the don't worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine."
A third user wrote, "Watching the tl try and break down the Harry Styles Chris Pine spitting allegations like its the assassination of JFK," while a fourth added, "I need the audience seated behind Chris Pine and Harry Styles to SPEAK UP AND SPEAK OUT!!!! IF YOU SAW SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING!!!"
E! News has reached out to reps for both Harry and Chris and has not heard back yet.
While neither party has addressed #Spitgate, the incident served as the latest drama to surround the cast in the Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller.
Eagle-eyed fans online also shared a video of the film's lead actress, Florence Pugh, who did not make any eye contact with Olivia during the standing ovation following the premiere, adding fuel to months of rumors of a feud between the two women. Since filming wrapped on Don't Worry Darling, fans noticed that Florence has done minimal press promoting the movie on her social media platforms.
However, the House alum—who is dating Harry—had nothing but great things to say about Florence during a press conference for their film.
"Florence is a force," Olivia said during the film's Sept. 4 press conference, before noting the Black Widow star's absence. "We are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."
Olivia continued, "I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."