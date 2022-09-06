Bachelor Nation's Hannah Brown Attends Her Brother Patrick's Wedding to Jed Wyatt's Ex Haley Stevens

Watch : Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later

Hannah Brown turned what could have been a thorny situation into a rosy celebration.

On Sept. 3, The Bachelorette alum's brother Patrick Brown married Haley Stevens, who previously dated Hannah's ex Jed Wyatt, in Wolcott, Colo. Hannah, who wore a pink slip dress, celebrated the newlyweds on social media.

"I've come to realize my life is a never-ending plot twist," she wrote in a Sept. 5 Instagram post alongside photos from the big day, "but it makes for a damn good (for sure weird) story."

Hannah attended the nuptials, which were held at 4 Eagles Ranch, with her boyfriend Adam Woolard. The reality star's snaps included herself dancing with her dad, smiling alongside her mom and snapping a selfie with the groom.

In their own social media posts, Patrick and Haley, who got engaged in December 2021 after taking their romance public on social media earlier that year, reflected on their big day.

"September 3rd, 2022. The day I got to change the name of the most perfect person," Patrick wrote in a Sept. 4 Instagram post. "We couldn't thank everyone who made the journey to celebrate us, enough! And to those who stood by us on our big day, you all play such a important role is our life! Thank you for standing by us!"