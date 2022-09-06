Bachelor Nation's Hannah Brown Attends Her Brother Patrick's Wedding to Jed Wyatt's Ex Haley Stevens

Hannah Brown turned what could have been a thorny situation into a rosy celebration.
On Sept. 3, The Bachelorette alum's brother Patrick Brown married Haley Stevens, who previously dated Hannah's ex Jed Wyatt, in Wolcott, Colo. Hannah, who wore a pink slip dress, celebrated the newlyweds on social media.
"I've come to realize my life is a never-ending plot twist," she wrote in a Sept. 5 Instagram post alongside photos from the big day, "but it makes for a damn good (for sure weird) story."
Hannah attended the nuptials, which were held at 4 Eagles Ranch, with her boyfriend Adam Woolard. The reality star's snaps included herself dancing with her dad, smiling alongside her mom and snapping a selfie with the groom.
In their own social media posts, Patrick and Haley, who got engaged in December 2021 after taking their romance public on social media earlier that year, reflected on their big day.
"September 3rd, 2022. The day I got to change the name of the most perfect person," Patrick wrote in a Sept. 4 Instagram post. "We couldn't thank everyone who made the journey to celebrate us, enough! And to those who stood by us on our big day, you all play such a important role is our life! Thank you for standing by us!"
In fact, Haley called it the "best day" of her life. "Surrounded by so many people that we love, I took the name of the man I've spent my entire life praying for," the bride, who walked down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder gown with lace floral detailing and a cathedral veil, wrote on Instagram. "Haley Brown has a nice ring to it!"
Patrick and Haley's relationship was certainly a twist given the drama surrounding Haley's relationship with Jed. Just a few weeks after Hannah and Jed got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette in 2019, Haley shared in an interview with People that she and Jed had been dating right before he went on the reality series, alleging the pair went on vacation and had said "I love you."
"I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation. I could get choked up thinking about it right now," she also told E! News at the time, adding, "This was the person that I was in love with... It's devastating, honestly. It's hurtful."
Hannah ended her engagement to Jed, and they spoke about their split on After the Final Rose. During an interview on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that August, Jed (who is now engaged to Ellen Decker) insisted he and Haley "were not in an exclusive relationship." He also maintained in an early 2021 Instagram Stories post that he "never cheated, ever, on Haley or Hannah."
Hannah shared how she feels about Patrick's relationship with Haley during an April 2022 episode of the Here for the Right Reasons podcast.
"I just want my brother to be happy," she said. "And yeah, they are getting married, and I will be there. And I just want to support my brother continuing to grow. And yeah, if they make each other happy, I'm happy for them."