Why Kim Kardashian Says "They Don’t Really Make Them Like" Pete Davidson Anymore

Before Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s August breakup, the beauty mogul praised the comedian during a chat with Interview magazine: “He’s literally such a good person.”

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together

Though Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are no longer together, it's clear that she was one of his biggest supporters over the last year.

Prior to the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live alum's breakup in early August, Kim gushed over her then-boyfriend during a chat with Interview magazine.

"He's a cutie," Kim, who posed in a jockstrap for the cover story, said. "He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore. I'm excited for what he has coming up."

Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, first started dating in late 2021, after she made her hosting debut on SNL. And despite their public outings and intimate declarations throughout their relationship, sources close to the duo exclusively told E! News last month that they decided to just be friends, noting that while the two have "a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

In late August, a separate source confirmed to E! News that Kim is moving on from her relationship with Pete. "Kim's expressed she's ready to date but it has to be the right person who understands her life," the insider said. "She isn't compromising her freedom right now."

Kim, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, echoed this sentiment in her chat with Interview.

When asked her secret to her "glowing" presence, Kim told the outlet, "Honestly, I really take care of myself. I work out, and I eat as plant-based as possible. I'm not perfect, but it's a lifestyle. I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through."

