Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

Jason Momoa is known for rocking long locks, but he’s switching things up for a good cause. See the Game of Thrones alum cut his hair in the video below.

Aquaman's Jason Momoa is making a splash with his new 'do.

The actor, 43, got his hair cut to support a cause close to his heart and documented the process in a video posted to Instagram Sept. 5. 

"Hand me those braids," he told the person trimming his tresses before holding up his chopped strands. "Shaving off the hair. Ohhhh man! I've never even felt the wind right there."

While undergoing his hair transformation, Momoa urged his followers to eliminate single-use plastics from their lives.

"I'm tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop," the star continued. "Plastic forks, all that s--t. It just goes into our land. It goes into our ocean. I'm here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your life, help me....Plastic bottles are ridiculous. Bring your canteen or now everyone is making the aluminum, which is fantastic. So, aloha. We're going to keep going."

photos
Celebrate Earth Day With Our Favorite Sustainable Fashion

This isn't the first time Momoa has raised awareness for the cause. In 2019, he shaved his signature beard and discussed the need to use recyclable aluminum. At the time, Momoa also announced the launch of his company Mananalu, which sells drinking water in an aluminum bottle.

"Here's to new beginnings let's spread the aloha," the Game of Thrones alum captioned his most recent post. "Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it. Let's aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water."

To get a glimpse of Momoa's new look and to see more stars' hair transformations, keep scrolling:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Instagram
Jason Momoa

The Aquaman star documented his haircut in a Sept. 5, 2022 video in which he spoke to his followers about cutting single-use plastics out of their lives. 

Shutterstock; Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things actress unveiled a dramatic chin-length bob while attending the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City on Aug. 10.

Instagram
Ireland Baldwin

"Don't tell me I won't do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle," the model, daughter of Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger, wrote on Instagram in August 2022.

Her mom commented, "This is my baby… Don't tell her not to do something……. because she will……i'm a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful."

Her uncle Billy Baldwin wrote, "Wow… love it !!!"

Shutterstock
Halle Berry

After sporting blonde highlights, the Monster Ball star dyed her naturally curly hair purple and attended an August 2022 boxing match, where she debuted her knockout style.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Twitter
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer debuted her brand new buzzcut during an Aug. 4 Instagram Live. "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she shared. "I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair."

Instagram
Karol G

"Two weeks of being in love with seeing myself in the mirror and not being able to show it," Karol G wrote on an Aug. 1 Instagram post to unveil her fiery new 'do. "So, when you see me in the streets and say: 'EaAaaa Maria BebEee that red hair looks gorgeous on you.'"

 

Getty Images, Instagram
Maisie Williams

Winter is coming (well, in a few months anyway) but the Game of Thrones star's new 'do is here. Williams revealed her fresh buzzcut on Instagram in July 2022.

WireImage / Instagram
KJ Apa

The Riverdale star stunned fans when he shaved off his signature red hair in July 2022.

Getty Images / Instagram
Lily James

After spending most of the year sporting dark hair, Lily James showed off her blonde locks in a series of Instagram Stories shared in July 2022.

Instagram
Zayn Malik

The One Direction alum debuted his pink hair on Instagram in a July 2022 selfie.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star shared a selfie of herself with bangs to Instagram in July. Although, the look was only temporary.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Joey King

The actress debuted a major makeover at the Berlin premiere of Bullet Train on July 19, in which she dyed her hair bright pink and rocked an edgy bob.

Instagram
Halsey

The "So Good" singer got into a '90s vibe and recently debuted a blonde mullet.

Getty Images/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop star recently showed off her bright hot pink hairdo for her latest Puma collaboration, in which her hairstylist, Chris Appletondubbed, "Candy crush pink."

Instagram, Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ariana Grande

As she prepares to play Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of the Broadway play Wicked, the singer and actress posted this photo of herself rocking blonde locks.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; BACKGRID
Chris Pine

The actor was seen sporting a full beard and long, shaggy blonde hair as part of his role in the upcoming film Poolman.  

MWP / BACKGRID/ Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

For her role in the upcoming romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, the actress chopped her locks into an edgy mullet style.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, Instagram
Tom Brady

The quarterback rocked red and orange hair as part of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Cut and Color for a Cure event on June 8.

Instagram; The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly

MGK calls himself "the Blonde Don" on Instagram, but in early June, he rocked a hot pink hair style to lunch with Megan Fox.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Cole Sprouse

Jughead, is that you? The Riverdale actor debuted a shockingly scraggly new look on Instagram in May 2022, perhaps for a not-yet-announced film or series project.

Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

Kim has also dyed her dark hair blond many times over the years, most recently in May 2022 for the Met Gala, where she channeled Marilyn Monroe.

Getty Images,Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL star has dyed his brown hair blond several times over the years, most recently in May 2022, matching his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Shutterstock, Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Zendaya

The actress was spotted with a shorter cut while on the set of her new tennis movie Challengers in Lynn, Massachusetts on May 19, 2022.

Mike Marsland/WireImage, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kit Harington

The Game of Thrones alum debuted his clean-shaven look at The Time Traveler's Wife New York premiere on May 11.

Instagram
Chris Evans

The actor recently shaved off the mustache he sported for his role as a villainous CIA agent in Netflix's spy thriller The Gray Man.

Getty Images for Nickelodeon/Instagram
JoJo Siwa

"Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy," the social media star wrote while teasing her new 'do.

JC Olivera/Getty Images, Instagram
Kris Jenner

Have you been keeping up with the momager's look? Kris revealed her new 'do on Instagram in April 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, TikTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now. The singer debuted her new bangs on TikTok after she finished filming season two of Only Murders in the Building in late March 2022.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Eiza González

The actress debuted her platinum blonde hair at a screening of her movie Ambulance in London on March 23.

Shutterstock/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Chris Pine

Before attending the 2022 Producers Guild Awards, the actor stepped out in a beard presumably for his character in the upcoming film Poolman.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
