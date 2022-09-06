Bed Bath & Beyond's CFO Gustavo Arnal Dies by Suicide at Age 52

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond's leaders are mourning the death of the company's chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal.

The executive died at the age of 52 on Sept. 2, the organization has confirmed.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information for the New York Police Department told NBC News police found an "unconscious and unresponsive 52-year-old man" in downtown Manhattan after responding to a 911 call at around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 2. The office said the man "appeared to suffer from injuries indicative from a fall from an elevated position." According to CNBC, citing police, Arnal fell from a building.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said emergency medical services pronounced him deceased on the scene.

The individual was identified as Arnal. The New York City medical examiner's office told CNBC Arnal died from multiple blunt trauma injuries and that he took his own life.