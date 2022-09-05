Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and More Stars Dazzle at the Don't Worry Darling Premiere in Venice

Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and many other A-listers turned heads at the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival. See their dazzling looks for yourself.

Don't worry darling, this red carpet is swoon-worthy!

Harry StylesOlivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and other A-listers made sure to bring the wow factor to the 2022 Venice Film Festival. In fact, while attending the premiere of Don't Worry Darling on Sept. 5, many of the cast members turned the red carpet into their own personal runway.

Florence, who plays the lead Alice, dazzled in a sparkly black Valentino design. The eye-catching outfit, fresh off the brand's 2022 couture collection, featured billowing puffed sleeves that draped off the shoulder, a floor-length train and corset bodice with short shorts. The actress completed her look with feather-adorned pumps and a statement necklace.

Harry and Olivia were on the same wavelength as they both opted for colorful Gucci get-ups.

Olivia, who directed the thriller and publicly confirmed she and Harry were dating in January 2021 while filming the movie, stunned in a diamond-embellished yellow gown with a floor-length cape and train.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Share Kiss in London

Harry, who plays Alice's husband Jack in the film, made an electrifying entrance as well, wearing a navy double-breasted suit with a baby blue button down shirt, square-frame sunglasses and white shoes.

Gemma ChanChris Pine, Tessa Thompson and Marisa Tomei also brought their fashion A-game. But don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous style moments from the red carpet.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh & Nick Kroll
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Harry Styles
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
Nick Kroll
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
Sydney Chandler
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis
Jermey O Harris
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis
Marisa Tomei
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis
Jessica Wang
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis
Alessandro Michele
Kate Green/Getty Images
Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan & Sydney Chandler
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/
Tessa Thompson
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Chris Pine & Gemma Chan
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Lili Reinhart
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine & Olivia Wilde
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Harry Styles
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Gemma Chan

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Chris Pine
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Charriau/WireImage
Sadie Sink
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Brendan Fraser
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Irina Shayk
Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images
Penelope Cruz
Backgrid
Harry Styles
John Phillips/Getty Images
Sadie Sink
TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Quintessa Swindell
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Sigourney Weaver
Kate Green/Getty Images
Pedro Pascal
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Joel Edgerton
photos
View More Photos From 2022 Venice Film Festival: Star Sightings

