See Photos From Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Magical Disney Date

Watch : Mila Kunis NOT a Fan of Ashton Kutcher's Mustache in Vengeance

Hello, Wisconsin! Er, Disneyland!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a date at the theme park in Anaheim, Calif. over the weekend. Taking to Instagram Sept. 4, the actor, 44, posted a few photos of him and the actress, 39, at the Happiest Place on Earth and wrote, "Give you one guess where we went to celebrate the end of summer."

Of course, it didn't take followers long to come up with the answer after seeing their sweet snapshots. The photos showed Ashton and Mila encountering some Stormtroopers at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and smiling in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle. The couple dressed for the occasion with Mila donning a Mickey Mouse baseball cap and T-Shirt and Ashton sporting some Star Wars gear.

It's unclear if Ashton and Mila brought along their kids—daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5—for the outing. The That '70s Show alums don't post pictures of their children on social media to protect their privacy.