Camila Morrone Is All Smiles at Kaia Gerber's Birthday Party Following Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together

Camila Morrone isn't letting a little heartbreak stop her from having fun.

Less than a week after news of her break up with Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines, the model was spotted enjoying a fun night out with pal Kaia Gerber, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Sept 3.

In a photo posted to Kaia and Camila's Instagram Stories, the two were seen flashing wide smiles as they danced the night away.

Camila opted for a sleek look to mark the special occasion, wearing a black curve-hugging slip dress with spaghetti straps. She also showcased her fresh cut and new fringe bangs, opting for an effortless wavy hairstyle. Kaia rocked a similar chic vibe, donning a black leather jacket with multicolored stripped pants.

This isn't the first time Camila, 25, has stepped out since she and Leo, 47, called it quits after more than four years of dating.