Kelsea Ballerini Holds Back the Tears in the Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini is just doing her best to push forward.

A week after sharing she and husband Morgan Evans are divorcing, the "Yeah Boy" singer shared an emotional video to TikTok of her tearing up in the bathtub, captioning the Sept. 4 clip, "a complex time." In the 47-second clip, Kelsea can be seen with her mascara slightly smudged singing along to the viral TikTok song "Complex" by Katie Gregson-MacLeod.

"I'm being a good wife/We won't be together/But maybe the next life," the lyrics go. "I need him like watеr/He lives on a landslide/I cry in his bathroom/Hе turns off the big light."

Kelsea announced that she and Morgan are ending their nearly five-year marriage in a note posted to Instagram on Aug. 29.