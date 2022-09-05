How Euphoria's Maude Apatow Really Feels About Being Labeled a "Nepotism Baby"

Watch : Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3

Maude Apatow wants you to know she's more than just a celebrity kid.

The Euphoria star, who is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, said she's well-aware that the internet has dubbed her a "nepotism baby." In an interview with Net-a-Porter published on Sept. 5, the 24-year-old candidly opened up about the label she's been given.

"At first, I was sad," Maude admitted. "I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position. A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work."

She continued, "It's so early in my career, I don't have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I'll be really proud of the stuff I've done by myself."

Maude, who is set to star and write in a dark comedy with Netflix, also shared the advice she's received from her father that has helped her navigate Hollywood.