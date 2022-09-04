Bindi Irwin Honors Dad Steve Irwin, Daughter's "Grandpa Crocodile," on 16th Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Why Bindi Irwin Is Taking a Break From Social Media

Cue all the crocodile tears.

On Sept. 4, the 16th anniversary of the passing of Steve Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter star's daughter Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her dad on social media and revealed his heartwarming new nickname.

"Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would've been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad," she wrote on Instagram on Sep. 4, referring to her 17-month-daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, who she shares with husband Chandler Powell. "Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace."

Along with the message, the 24-year-old shared a throwback pic of her and her dad in matching headlamps as she proudly holds a baby alligator in her hands.

Just weeks earlier, Bindi shared a heartwarming video of Grace Warrior showing her own love for her maternal grandparents at the Australian Zoo.

"Tears in my eyes as I share this video," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 25, with a clip of the toddler walking up to a mural featuring Steve, his wife Terri Irwin and a koala bear. "We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond