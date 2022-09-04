Bindi Irwin Honors Dad Steve Irwin, Daughter's "Grandpa Crocodile," on 16th Anniversary of His Death

Cue all the crocodile tears.
On Sept. 4, the 16th anniversary of the passing of Steve Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter star's daughter Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her dad on social media and revealed his heartwarming new nickname.
"Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would've been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad," she wrote on Instagram on Sep. 4, referring to her 17-month-daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, who she shares with husband Chandler Powell. "Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace."
Along with the message, the 24-year-old shared a throwback pic of her and her dad in matching headlamps as she proudly holds a baby alligator in her hands.
Just weeks earlier, Bindi shared a heartwarming video of Grace Warrior showing her own love for her maternal grandparents at the Australian Zoo.
"Tears in my eyes as I share this video," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 25, with a clip of the toddler walking up to a mural featuring Steve, his wife Terri Irwin and a koala bear. "We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond
Steve died at age 44 in 2006 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray barb while shooting a wildlife documentary. Bindi was 8 at the time, while her brother Robert Irwin was just 2.
He posted his own tribute to their dad on Sept. 4, writing, "It's Father's Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today. I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive."
Earlier this year, Bindi shared a different kind of tribute to her late father: a tattoo on her inner forearm of an alligator beside the words "graceful warrior."
"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior.' That's how her name was born," Bindi wrote on Instagram in January. "This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom."
She continued, "Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. [heart emoji] Since Grace's breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork."