Chadwick Boseman Wins His First Emmy and Wife Accepts His Posthumous Award

Chadwick Boseman is now an Emmy winner.

On day one of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 3, the late Black Panther star won the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for portraying Star Lord T'Challa in the episode "What If… T'Challa Became A Star-Lord?" of the Disney+ Marvel animated series What If...? It marked his final role before his 2020 death.

Accepting the honor on behalf of Chadwick, who rose to fame playing the character T'Challa in the 2018 MCU film Black Panther, was his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

"When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication," she said in a speech, according to Deadline. "What a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new."