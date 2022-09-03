Will Smith Says He's Being "Followed" By These Animals In Ecuador

Watch : Will Smith's WILD Return to Instagram Following Oscars Slap

Will Smith is becoming a regular with the animal encounters.

While on a trip in South America, the King Richard star was visited by some exotic feathered friends.

"We just sitting here in the spot in Ecuador and this is the kind of stuff that happens," he says in a video posted to Instagram on Sept. 3. "Just a peacock at the window."

In the clip, set to the Too $hort's track "Blow the Whistle," Will films the curious bird peering into his window up above before it is joined by a buddy.

"Oh he looking now too like, ‘Yo. Yep I see you too,'" he continued. "Now it's two peacocks, what up yo."

He captioned the hilarious post, "Why are these animals following me everywhere??"

Just weeks earlier, Will, 53, shared a video of himself and his son Trey Smith, 29, facing off against a huge spider. In the clip posted to Instagram, the duo notice that a tarantula was just a few feet away from them. "What in the hell," Will says while filming the video. "That is a big ass spider."