Penelope Disick and Dad Scott Disick Team Up for Hilarious TikTok Many Parents Will Relate to

Watch Penelope Disick and her father Scott Disick's ultra-relatable TikTok video that conveys one of the biggest school challenges students and parents face.

By Corinne Heller Sep 03, 2022 6:10 PMTags
Kourtney KardashianScott DisickKardashiansFunnyPenelope DisickTikTok
Watch: Kris Jenner Makes Rare Comment About Scott Disick's Status in Family

Penelope Disick + dad Scott Disick = adorable.

On Sept. 2, soon after the start of the school year, the Talentless founder and ex Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, 10, shared a hilarious TikTok video of herself and her dad reacting to seeing her math homework—a mood shared by countless parents across the United States since math was first given as homework.

In the clip, the two hold pencils and pads and lip sync the TikTok meme line, "I don't know what's going on and I simply don't want to know."

Penelope, wearing a tan Care Bears shirt, captioned the video, "In math class when I don't know what's going on and I come home and my dad knows less than what's going on."

Kourtney manages Penelope's TikTok page, which has more than four million followers, and she and Scott both occasionally film videos with their daughter. In February and June, Penelope shared a clip of herself and her dad dancing.

photos
Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics

Their latest video was posted a week after Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner denied a report that claimed Scott was "excommunicated" by the Kardashian-Jenner family "because the priority" is his ex's new husband, Travis Barker.

@pandkourt

And I have no idea what’s going on in math class and I come home and my dad knows less

? original sound - emily june

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," Kris responded to an Instagram post about the report that was shared on the account of Paper magazine, which was not the original source.

She continued, "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!"

Trending Stories

1

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

2

House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit

3

Many Parents Will Relate to Penelope & Scott Disick's New TikTok Video

TikTok / @pandkourt

Scott, who also shares sons Mason Disick, 12, and Reign Disick, 7, with Kourtney, has not commented publicly about the report.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

2

House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit

3

Many Parents Will Relate to Penelope & Scott Disick's New TikTok Video

4

Taylor Swift’s Brother Austin Swift Holds Hands With Model Sydney Ness

5

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck