KVD Beauty 24-Hour Sale: Get the TikTok-Famous Foundation With 96.5K+ Sephora Loves for Just $10

KVD Good Apple Foundation Reviews

A KVD shopper explained, "I loved that this foundation is full coverage and buildable. It's amazing that it does not feel heavy and cakey like other foundations do. My skin still looked like my skin and it did not crack at all. Overall I would highly recommend this foundation!"

Another declared, "I'm obsessed! This foundation is so incredibly lightweight and blends with my skin effortlessly. I've never been a huge fan of foundations because they're always to cakey, can't find the right color, etc - but THIS product is a dream!"

Someone gushed, "This is my holy grail go to every day foundation. I love it. I found my perfect color and have been loving it ever since. I have 1 in use and 2 in backup!! I made sure I'll never be without lol hell I even have 2 of my new concealer too! Good apple of course!! It sits beauty on my skin and I never feel it and it wears great for 9+ hours of hard work."

A fan of the product said, "I've left my old foundation in the dust. I have been using another company's foundation for years and wasn't looking to change. However, I received a sample card of these foundations with another purchase so of course I gave it a try. Went on silky smooth, did not feel heavy, and incredible with covering blemishes and age spots. I went from sample card to ordering my own and won't be going back."

"I really liked how well this foundation blended with my skin and how creamy it felt . Packaging was always very nicely done," a customer reviewed.

"Oily skin works great. I love this. Please never stop making it. It's my main foundation. Easy to apply with the brush. I have oily skin and it still works well even though it is a hydrating formula," someone wrote.

