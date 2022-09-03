Taylor Swift’s Brother Austin Swift Holds Hands With Model Sydney Ness in New York

Taylor Swift's brother might be starting a love story of his own.
Austin Swift was spotted holding hands with model Sydney Ness in New York, sparking romance rumors that the two might be an item.
In the photos, Austin and Sydney are seen taking a walk through the Tribeca neighborhood. The pair kept it low-key, wearing casual clothes as they strolled through the area on Sept. 1.
The Braking for Whales actor wore a white button-down, black jeans and brown shoes. Next to him, Sydney kept her blonde hair down and donned a black shirt with gray jeans and white boots. The model has been prepping for New York Fashion Week, according to her Instagram Story, and recently appeared in campaigns for Summer Fridays and D Ô E N.
Neither star has spoken out about the nature of their relationship.
Earlier this year, Austin received a nomination for video of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for his contribution to Taylor's music video "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)." Austin produced the video alongside Blake Lively, who directed the project.
"I was so lucky to get to work with Blake, Taylor, and the entire amazing team behind the video for 'I Bet You Think About Me,'" Austin wrote on Instagram at the time. "And now I am so proud and thankful that we've been nominated for the ACM award for video of the year! (I am also thankful for the cake nom I had after wrap)."
On 2020 National Siblings Day, Taylor took to Instagram to share how proud she was of her brother's cinematic chops and to celebrate his new movie at the time titled We Summon The Darkness.
"It's National Siblings Day! My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals," Taylor wrote on Instagram, "And I'm really proud of him because he's in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced)."
Austin returned the sibling love to Taylor, writing on Instagram how proud he was of his older sister when the singer dropped her 9th studio album.
"As a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist," Austin wrote in 2020. "Now please stop reading this and go listen to evermore by @taylorswift !!!!!"