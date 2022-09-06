Katie Holmes Just Wore These Surprisingly Affordable Necklaces

We shared these items worn by Katie Holmes because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I live for those moments when pop culture and fashion overlap. Most of the time when I am into a celebrity outfit, I launch a mini investigation to find out what they're wearing. Usually, when I track down the pieces, I'm disappointed because I cannot afford to emulate the look and I search for a good dupe. With that said, it's refreshing to avoid that usual game plan when I spot a celebrity wearing something that's actually in my price range. Katie Holmes was recently spotted rocking a medallion pendant.

As a self-proclaimed astrology enthusiast, the necklace stood out to me since it features a chart showing all of the zodiac signs. The coolest part about the BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace is that it's essentially two necklaces in one. You can flip it over and wear the version that suits your mood. One side is colorful with touches of gold and the other is all gold with tiny pearl accents. This necklace is just $128, but if you factor in that it's a reversible necklace, it's an especially great buy.

The Astro Necklace is the centerpiece of Katie's layered jewelry look, but it's not the only affordable BaubleBar piece that she wore recently. Keep on reading to find out more about her layered necklaces.