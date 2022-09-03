Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands During Coffee Run in New York City

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and his leading lady are living it up in New York City.
Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted holding hands on a coffee run in lower Manhattan on Sept. 2. The couple was dressed casually, with Tom sporting a purple baseball cap and blue jeans. The actress wore a colorful scarf with a gray T-shirt, face mask and jeans while carrying a cup of iced coffee. Along for the stroll was Zendaya's mom Claire Stoermer.
The outing came a day after the pair celebrated the Euphoria star's 26th birthday with her mom and cast mate Hunter Schafer. Having dinner at MAMO Italian Restaurant in SoHo, Zendaya stunned in boyfriend jeans, black pumps and a long-sleeve crop top showing off her toned abs. Tom donned a casual look, topping off his long sleeve flannel and turquoise pants with a pair of Adidas.
Hunter was seen entering the restaurant in a flowy black-and-yellow dress and face mask.
On Sept. 2, Zendaya marked her milestone with an adorable throwback photo of her as a child. In her bday Instagram post, the star can be seen looking into the camera with an animated expression and butterfly face paint on her cheek.
She captioned the photo, "I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I'm a little late) thank ya'll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn't be more grateful. Here's to 26!"
Though the couple are celebrating her special day in person, you likely won't find him saying anything on social media. Why? The English actor posted a three-minute video last month explaining that he gets "caught up" in reading comments online and decided to delete Instagram.
No worries here, as the couple looks more than happy IRL after going strong for more than a year.
It was during her birthday celebrations last year that Tom confirmed their romance, posting a photo in his Spider-Man costume with Zendaya cuddled into his neck smiling. He captioned the post, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're up xxx." Zendaya responded, "Calling now."
As to why the couple likes to keep their relationship close to home, Zendaya told GQ in November 2021, "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own."