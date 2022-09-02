How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Address "External Commentary" on Their Relationship

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are MARRIED!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz aren't letting the spotlight transform their relationship.

When answering a question about how they handle "external commentary" of their relationship, the newlyweds shared in an interview with Vogue Hong Kong that they are staying devoted to each other through thick and thin.

"We always have each other's back, no matter what. At the end of the day we're best friends and we wouldn't have it any other way," the couple told the publication. "We don't think about our relationship as being in the spotlight we just think about us as being in a relationship."

Brooklyn married Nicola in April, though the 23-year-old knew he wanted to spend everyday with the Transformers star during her first London visit.

"Before she was about to leave, I bought the last seat on the plane and flew back to New York with her," Brooklyn said in his new interview. "That's the moment I knew I never wanted to be separated from her."

The couple have since split their time between exploring London and Los Angeles.