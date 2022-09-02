News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke.

The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.

"In light of this tragedy and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind the community that help is available 24/7 for anyone who may be struggling or in crisis," the statement read. "The Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office extend their condolences to the family, friends, and the many impacted by Pacholke's death."

Prior to her role as local news anchor, Pacholke was a student basketball player for the University of South Florida. She joined News 9 as a reporter in 2017 after graduating from college, according to the Wausau-based news team, and "quickly moved into a main anchor role."