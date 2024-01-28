Get Ready for Game Day With These 25 Tailgating Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a true football fan or you're just down for a fun social outing, the Super Bowl is only days away, which means it's time to add tailgating for the big day to your calendar. Let's be real, it's the best time of the year, probably the one you've been highly anticipating for a while now, so get ready to play some tailgate games, enjoy your favorite beverages and snacks, and get pumped up for the game ahead. Whether you're hosting a tailgate or just attending one, it's important to be prepared, by that, I mean it's important to shop.
If you feel like you're forgetting something, cut yourself some slack because it happens to the best of us. Check out this roundup of game day must-haves, so you can make the most of your next tailgate.
Best Tailgate Tables
Versapong Portable Beer Pong Table/Tailgate Game
If you only have a small lot for your tailgate, here's another fun option. This two-part portable beer pong table really comes in clutch, plus it comes with a backpack, so it's easy to transport. You can bring the party anywhere you go. This will really come in handy if you're going from one tailgate to the other.
Camco Deluxe Grilling Table
This table is great for the griller in your group. It's lightweight and comes with a carrying case. It has hooks, a paper towel holder, and plenty of space for grilling essentials.
This table has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Best Grills for Tailgating
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Outdoor Gas Grill
A reliable grill is a tailgating essential. This one is compact and easy to set up. The leges fold up in seconds and it's easy to transport. It even has a briefcase-style handle. This tabletop grill will take your tailgate to the next level.
A QVC shopper raved, "No complaints about this little grill. It has stood up to heavy tailgating use. It cleans up well also. Excellent for burgers."
Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill
This compact propane grill is perfect for travel, yet offers ample grilling space—enough for 15 burgers or 20 sausages in one go. Its adjustable temperature gauge makes it versatile, handling everything from pancakes to ribeyes for your tailgating delights.
Best Coolers for Tailgating
YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler
Never worry about ice melting gain when you have the YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler. It has unbelievable insulation and it's on wheels, making it easy to transport.
has five-day ice retention and the ultimate insulation. It has soft-ride wheels for easy transport too.
There are nine colors to choose from. This cooler has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler with Heavy Duty Wheels
Here's another great cooler. It's leak-proof with a 100+ can capacity and the best part? It keeps ice cold for up to five days. It comes in three colors and has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Double-walled Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler for 12 Oz Slim Cans
No one likes warm beer. Keep your drink chilled with the BrüMate Hopsulator Slim. It is compatible with slim 12 oz. cans, which includes White Claw, Red Bull, Michelob Ultra, Truly, and Bud Light Seltzer. There are 33 colors to choose from and this insulated can cooler has 63,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "Hands down the best can cooler...Yeti can't even touch these!! I was drinking until 3:00 am one night and I left a beer in one of these on my counter and when I woke up at 10:00 am the next morning...whaaaaat...it tasted like I just got it out of the refrigerator.
Best Grilling Tools for Tailgating
Cuisinart 20-Piece Grilling Tool Set With Aluminum Case
This compact, 20-piece set has all your grilling essentials: spatula, tongs, digital temperature fork, basting brush, corn holders, skewers, & grill brush.
This set has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grill Light Combo Gift Set
For those extended outdoor grilling sessions that stretch into the night, visibility is key. Enter these ingenious grill tools featuring built-in LEDs, ensuring a well-lit cooking experience for your burgers and dogs even after sunset. The set comprises an extra-wide spatula, tongs, and a grill mat for your convenience.
Best Food Covers for Tailgating
Fooen Pop-Up Picnic Mesh Food Covers - Set of 6
Tailgate snacks are for the fans, not the bugs. Keep your food pest-free with these mesh tent covers, which have 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anpro Food Cover Food Tents
Guard your dishes effortlessly with these pop-up food covers. Easy to tote with a folding design, just pull the string to open the tents when it's time to serve. The set includes five covers—four standard and one extra-large for versatile protection against pesky bugs.
Best Cooler Backpacks for Tailgating
Corkcicle Lotus Backpack Cooler
If you're on the move from tailgate to tailgate or if you just want to make sure you have a beverage you like on game day, get a cooler backpack. You can fill this with ice and it won't leak or have condensation.
This one comes in four colors and it's just what you need for game day.
Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack
If you want a cooler backpack at another price point, this is a top-rated find with 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's leak-proof, sand-proof, water-resistant, and lightweight. It even has wine bottle pockets on the sides.
Best Tailgate Games
Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards With 8 Cornhole Bean Bags (3 x 2-feet)
Cornhole is a classic tailgate game, but who wants to lug a heavy, wooden set? This one is portable and perfect for the tailgaters on the go. This set has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Giant Tumbling Timber Toy
Take Jenga to the next level with this giant set, which comes with a scorecard. You can even decorate the blocks with your own rules, questions, and dares.
This set has 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics Ladder Toss Outdoor Lawn Game Set with Soft Carrying Case
Ladder toss is another tailgating favorite. This set is easy to set up and it's light to carry in its included carrying case. It has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Best Chairs for Tailgating
Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler
A good host always has seating for their guests. Yes, even at a tailgate. It's always good to have a few chairs with you. This fold-up chair comes in four colors and it has 47,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TIMBER RIDGE Lightweight Camping Chair
Upgrade your tailgate seating with this feature-packed camping chair. Boasting a full backrest, padded armrests, and a convenient flip-down side table, it offers comfort and functionality. Weighing under 10 pounds with a sturdy powder-coated steel frame and 840D polyester, it supports up to 300 pounds. Its compact fold makes it effortlessly portable and easy to store—a must-have for your next outing.
Best Blankets for Tailgating
Big Blanket Co XL Outdoorsy Blanket
It's always smart to have a blanket for your tailgate, an oversized outdoor blanket is even better. It's packable, quick-drying, water-resistant, machine-washable and it's huge. There are 13 colors and patterns to choose from.
Pretty Rugged Lap Blanket
Prepare for wet game days with the Long Lap blanket—generously sized, featuring luxurious faux fur on one side and a waterproof, windproof backing on the other. Use it as a barrier on wet seats or ground, or drape the faux fur over your legs for warmth.
More Tailgate Essentials
Squarekeg Square One Mini Keg
Is it even a tailgate without one of these? I don't think so. This mini keg is compact enough to fit in your fridge, and can be filled with 128 ounces of your favorite beverage (beer, cocktails, wine, and even coffee).
HotHands Hand & Toe Warmers
It's easy to be a fan in September and October when the sun is shining and you don't need a jacket. It's those chilly months when tailgating gets tough. You will be the hit of the tailgate if you bring this box of hand warmers and toe warmers. Everyone will thank you. Trust me on that.
These are also great for anyone who has to walk for their commute. They really come through. This set has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hagon PRO Disposable Rain Ponchos for Adults (5 Pack)
I'm not telling you to distrust your weather app, but I do think you should always prepared for rain. If you start tailgating early in the morning all season long, you're bound to encounter some surprise rain at some point. Get a pack of disposable ponchos or two and make sure you always have these on hand for your friends.
This set has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Miatone Waterproof Outdoor Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speakers
The music can really change the whole vibe of your tailgate. This affordable speaker has a great, crisp sound. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 17,500+ 5-star reviews.
Free People Hudson Sling Bag
The Free People Sling Bag is just what you need at a tailgate. It's compact, you don't have to hold it, and it has just enough room for your essentials. It comes in bunch of colors too.
