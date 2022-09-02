See Giannina Gibelli’s Steamy Date on the Beach With “Favorite Person” Blake Horstmann

Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann hit the beach for a romantic date in the sand. Take a look at the couple's one-on-one time by the water.

By Kelly Gilmore Sep 02, 2022 8:42 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesBachelor NationLove Is Blind
Watch: Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann have traded in All Store Shore for a date by the shore.

The Love Is Blind alum shared a look into her and Blake's date in Delray Beach, Fla. In a sizzling Sept. 2 Instagram post, Giannina and Blake sat together in the sand with Giannina sans bikini top. She captioned the moment, "my favorite place w/ my favorite person."

Each had previously searched for love on reality TV, with Giannina on Love Is Blind season one and Blake on season 14 of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise season six. The couple then sparked a romance with one another after crossing paths on Paramount+'s new series All Star Shore.

And since forging a relationship from the competition show, it's safe to say Giannina's feelings have only grown stronger.

"I'm definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them," Giannina shared in an exclusive July interview with E! News. "I think the feeling's mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush."

photos
Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli's Cutest Pics

As for what makes their connection so special, it's the small gestures that have won over Giannina's heart.

"He just makes sure that I'm always happy," Giannina said. "If I'm having an off day or I'm stressed out about something, he'll take the time and be like, 'Hey, are you okay? You're not as talkative today.' It's just these sweet little things that he wants to make sure that I'm happy and I'm in a good place."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Jane Fonda Shares Her Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Diagnosis

2

Britney Spears Reacts After Son Jayden Speaks About Their Relationship

3

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Perhaps a proposal on the beach is in their future.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jane Fonda Shares Her Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Diagnosis

2

Britney Spears Reacts After Son Jayden Speaks About Their Relationship

3

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

4

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

5
Exclusive

Selling the OC's Alex Hall Responds to Kayla Cardona's Warning