Hayden Panettiere Shares Rare Photo From Night Out With Her “A Team”

Hayden Panettiere is enjoying a night out.
Earlier this week, the Nashville star signed with a new talent agency after a four-year hiatus from acting, and now it seems like she's celebrating her return into the spotlight with a night out alongside her team.
"Great night with my A team," she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself with two other people. "We're gunna do some amazing things together!"
In the snap, the trio poses for a pic at Soho House in West Hollywood, with Hayden making a kissing face while pointing at the camera with the founder of Marque PR and Ray Moheet of Mainstay Entertainment.
Hayden's rep confirmed to E! News on Aug. 31 that the actress recently signing with talent agency APA.
Her latest career move comes amid news that Hayden has finished filming Scream 6, where she will be reprising her role of Kirby Reed.
In the films, Kirby is the sole teenage survivor of Ghostface's killing spree in the fourth installment of the horror series.
Alongside Hayden are cast members Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.
Back in July, Hayden revealed what led to her decision to step away from acting.
"I was on top of the world and I ruined it," she told People, sharing that she struggled with an addiction to opioids and alcohol at the time. "I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens."
In 2018, the actress sought treatment and entered rehab for eight months, she told People.
Hayden—who shares her daughter Kaya with ex Wladimir Klitschko—said that when she was 15 years old someone offered her "happy pills" before walking red carpets.
She recalled, "They were to make me peppy during interviews. I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction."
Read more from her candid interview here.