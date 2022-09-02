Jane Fonda Shares Her Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Diagnosis

Watch : Jane Fonda Diagnosed With Cancer

Jane Fonda has received a new cancer diagnosis.

The Grace and Frankie star shared on Sept. 2 that she is battling non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and is going through chemotherapy treatments.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," Fonda, 84, wrote on Instagram, later adding, "I'm doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well."

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a cancer that begins in white blood cells and it affects the lymph system, which is part of the immune system, according to cancer.org.

"Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," Fonda reflected. "One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age --almost 85-- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

Noting that "we're living through the most consequential time in human history," she said that she will not "allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can" in the world.