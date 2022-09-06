Tell Me Lies Sneak Peek: See Grace Van Patten & Jackson White Heat Up the Small Screen

Watch : Hulu's Tell Me Lies Exclusive Sneak Peek

Meet your new favorite TV couple.

In this exclusive clip from Hulu's new series, Tell Me Lies, which premieres Sept. 7, we're getting a closer look at the TV adaptation of Carola Lovering's beloved book characters: Lucy, played Grace Van Patten, and Stephen, played by Jackson White.

And while their meeting on the show is less than ideal, we get a taste of the palpable chemistry between the two.

"You look really uncomfortable in that dress," Stephen starts off the encounter with Lucy.

Yikes! How's that for a pickup line?

Lucy understandably shocked responds with, "I'm sorry?"

Realizing that this wasn't the best choice of words, Stephen nervously backtracks by adding, "Not saying you should be uncomfortable in that dress; you actually look very good in it. I'm just pointing out that you do look uncomfortable in the dress."

Lucy visibly confused but also intrigued by his compliment asks, "Who are you?" Stephen happily offers up his full name and asks for Lucy's in return.