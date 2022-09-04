Celebrities Who Said No to Doing Reality TV With Their Significant Others or Famous Families

Aaron Rodgers

The private feud between the Green Bay Packers quarterback and his immediate family became public knowledge after his younger brother Jordan Rodgers appeared on The Bachelorette in 2016. When Jordan brought JoJo Fletcher to Chico, Calif., for his hometown date, he shared that Aaron had been estranged from the rest of the family for two years.

"It doesn't need to be a topic," Jordan explained. "I'll just tell them we talked about it, and yeah." Of course, it became THE topic, with Fletcher even acknowledging the chair at the Rodgers family dinner table, saying she knew the family probably wished Aaron was sitting in it.

And when Jordan and Fletcher tied the knot in May 2022, Aaron did not attend the wedding. Still, the athlete is hopeful for a future reconciliation.

"Many people have issues with family and deal with them in their own ways," he said on an episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast released in August. "For me, I've always tried to deal with it quietly behind closed doors. That hasn't always been the case or hasn't been good enough for a lot of people who want to write about it, or pick it apart, or talk about it, or even some things that my family has said or done over the years that's been public."