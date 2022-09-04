Celebrities Who Said No to Doing Reality TV With Their Significant Others or Famous Families

Forget the revolution, these relationships will not be televised.
Selling The OC recently premiered and offered up the Netflix franchise's second example of a famous spouse who decided not to appear on the reality TV soap, even though she's married to a cast member. Yep, realtor Tyler Stanaland's wife, actress Brittany Snow, does not make an appearance in the series' first season, similar to a certain other actor who opted not to share his realtor wife's spotlight on Selling Sunset.
But the Selling crew isn't the only one to experience a celebrity significant other or family member getting camera-shy when reality TV cameras were around. The Bachelor franchise and Love Island are two other series that were ghosted by celebs, while a Kardashian family member also kept one of her boyfriends off-cam.
Check out all of the famous folks who decided not to film their partner or relative's TV series: