Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV

The Osbournes are back.
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.
But there's plenty more to unpack, like Sharon's 70th birthday as well as pregnant Kelly's road to her first baby. And, the series will document recent health concerns, like Ozzy's recent "very major operation," which Sharon revealed June 13.
"It will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older," the BBC said in a release, "but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humor, warmth and love."
On Aug. 28, the couple explained why they're returning to their home country, with Sharon noting in The Observer that "America has changed so drastically." Ozzy added bluntly, "Everything's f--king ridiculous there."
"I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," he said. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert…It's f--king crazy."
Their OG show, The Osbournes, ran from 2002-2005 on MTV, and documented the family's shenanigans living in the United States. Older daughter Aimee did not appear on the original series, but occasionally made cameo appearances.
Home to Roost is set to premiere in 2023.