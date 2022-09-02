See Which Yellowstone Fan Favorite Is Back for Season 5

Paramount Network secures the return of the beloved Q'orianka Kilcher for Yellowstone’s next installment. Details on what fans can expect for season five.

Yellowstone fans rejoice, Angela is back!

That's right the hit drama is set to bring back fan favorite Q'orianka Kilcher, who plays Angela Blue Thunder, for season five. 

The character, whose last appearance on the series was in the season three finale, is a big time lawyer whose hired by Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). Her mission is to fight any market equities that are a threat to the Yellowstone Dutton ranch. 

The Paramount Network series takes us on a journey with the Dutton family "own the largest ranch in Montana," according to the official synopsis, and "employ a ruthless mix of business, politics and violence to hold on to the precious land at the heart of their family empire in this searing modern-day western."  

Kilcher joins the star-studded cast, which includes Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, and Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton. 

The drama's fifth season is currently in production in Montana. 

Kilcher has brought her talents to many other shows including MGM's Dog and she recently co-wrote and produced  a show called Yesteryear, which is currently in post-production. She also stars in the film alongside Scott Haze, Wes Studi, Angela Sarafyan and Peter Facinelli.

We can see more of her work when season five of Yellowstone premieres on November 13 on Paramount Network. 

