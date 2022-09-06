American Idol Showrunner Answers All Our Burning Audition Questions

Eager for that golden ticket on American Idol? Than you better settle in, because we have all the answers to your burning audition questions.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, American Idol showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick shared how the Idol Across America audition process—a live, but virtual meeting with an Idol producer—has upped the singing competition's casting game. And it's safe to say that Megan knows a thing or two about what it takes to be an American Idol success story, as she's been with the show since it's early days.
"I started in 2003, which was season two," she told E! News. "It was a six week job as an associate producer. And then after six weeks, I stayed on."
The rest, as they say, was history.
So, for an insider's perspective on how to make a splash on the long-running series, keep reading for our Q&A with Megan:
E! News: How has Idol Across America helped American Idol in its search for potential stars?
Megan Michaels Wolflick: Idol Across America was a product of COVID. We used to have the bus go out and visit 30 select cities and we would do the big open audition and people would wait in line for hours. Now Idol Across America is all on Zoom.
E!: So, you could reach even more people?
MMW: Right. We really decided to leave no stone unturned. I would never go back to doing only in-person auditions, because you can audition from anywhere, anytime. I get a window into their life. It's like doing a home story every time: I can see what's in the room. I can meet their mom. I can meet their cat. And you really get an idea for people and everything about them.
E!: How so?
MMW: Well, it's like "Hey, do you have a piano? Yeah?" It's a living, breathing operation, whereas if someone's outside in a field and they just brought their guitar, we would never have been able to hear them play the piano. I really do feel like you get a deep dive into into these Idol hopefuls in a new way.
E!: Does the virtual aspect ever hinder the audition process?
MMW: Honestly, the way the technology has evolved over the years, you can optimize your sound. We're really able to hear them and really able to work with them. It also breaks down the walls. Back in the day, we would see four at a time, and it'd be like , 'Sing. Sing. Sing. Sing.' And then you're embarrassed because maybe you've never sang in public before.
E!: That does sound intimidating.
MMW: Noah Thompson, who won our show last year, would have never come to an open call. It would have never happened. I literally meet people every day who say, "I would have never thought about auditioning except for on Zoom. I thought, 'Why not give it a shot.'"
E!: What exactly do you look for in these auditions?
MMW: I'm looking for interesting people who are a slice of Americana or a slice of life and someone that I'm excited to see again. You just think like, "How will I feel when I hear this person singing again?" And whenever I ask myself this, it's always an easy answer.
E!: But it's more than just singing skills, right?
MMW: Tons of people have star potential, they may be the best in their schools. But there's a special something that's not tangible. You can't put your finger on it, but there's something special when you see someone and you think "Ooh. They have it." Whatever that it is.
E!: Are there any audition "Dos" or "Don'ts" that you're willing to share?
MMW: Be yourself. Sometimes you can tell when someone's worked with a vocal coach for like two months and they have everything down. Be spontaneous. Have fun, because American Idol is a singing competition, but it's also a television show where the viewers want to connect.
E!: Be honest, is there a song you're sick of hearing in auditions?
MMW: There is one song that has been the song of the last 18 years, and it's "At Last" by Etta James. It was done so much in the era of 2005 to 2010—and then it kind of took a break. But, for some reason this year, it's coming back. I wouldn't say I'm sick of hearing it but, if someone sings "At Last," I might want to hear a second song.
E!: Is there any advice you'd like to give hopefuls who are nervous about getting in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie?
MMW: I would say that Luke, Lionel and Katy are three of the most genuine people, and they are literally rooting for the person that walks through the door. They are on their side—and they want to give that golden ticket away.
For more information on Idol Across America's Sept. 7 launch and 24/7 online submissions, click here.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)