Here's Who Will Play Prince William and Kate Middleton in The Crown

It's finally been revealed which actors will play Prince William and Kate Middleton in season six of Netflix's The Crown, which will focus on the late 1990s and early 2000s.

By Charlotte Walsh Sep 02, 2022 5:56 PMTags
TVKate MiddletonPrince WilliamQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesNetflixThe Crown
Watch: Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

Now this is a royal proclamation

It's finally been revealed who will play Prince William and Kate Middleton in season six of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II

Two actors will portray a young William: 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey. 19-year-old Meg Ballamy will play Kate. 

All three actors are Hollywood newcomers, though both men have experience on the stage—Kampa played the lead in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 and 3/4 - The Musical on the West End, while McVey has had stage roles at The Old Vic and at Hammersmith Riverside Studios.

This is Ballamy's first professional role, though she's done some amateur films and theater work. Ballamy and Kampa were discovered after sending in audition tapes after a social media casting call.

photos
The Crown: Fact-Checking the Portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II

Season six of The Crown, which the trio will star in, is set to begin production this fall and will focus on the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Season five, however, is set to hit screens this November, and will focus on the early 1990s—including 1992, a.k.a. the Queen's "annus horribilis," in which three of her children's marriages collapsed, a fire destroyed parts of Windsor Castle and a toe-sucking scandal dishonored the family.  Stars have been photographed recreating memorable moments from the decade, including Diana's iconic "revenge dress" and her final public appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in June 1997.

The next chapter features a new cast playing the royals, including Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and more. West's own son, Senan West, will play an 11-year-old William. 

Kim Hardy/Diana Field Photography/Netflix

Ahead of the penultimate series debuting, The Crown is reportedly considering a prequel series that would cover the "pre-World War II era or late Victorian era when Queen Victoria reigned." 

Seasons one through four of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix. 

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Reacts After Son Jayden Speaks About Their Relationship

2

Mariah Carey Clarifies Why She Called Meghan Markle a Diva

3
Exclusive

Selling the OC's Alex Hall Responds to Kayla Cardona's Warning

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Reacts After Son Jayden Speaks About Their Relationship

2
Exclusive

Selling the OC's Alex Hall Responds to Kayla Cardona's Warning

3

Mariah Carey Clarifies Why She Called Meghan Markle a Diva

4

Jason Aldean Dropped by Publicist After Wife's Comments on Gender

5
Exclusive

Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids