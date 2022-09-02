Here's Who Will Play Prince William and Kate Middleton in The Crown

Watch : Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

Now this is a royal proclamation.

It's finally been revealed who will play Prince William and Kate Middleton in season six of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Two actors will portray a young William: 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey. 19-year-old Meg Ballamy will play Kate.

All three actors are Hollywood newcomers, though both men have experience on the stage—Kampa played the lead in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 and 3/4 - The Musical on the West End, while McVey has had stage roles at The Old Vic and at Hammersmith Riverside Studios.

This is Ballamy's first professional role, though she's done some amateur films and theater work. Ballamy and Kampa were discovered after sending in audition tapes after a social media casting call.