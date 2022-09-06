Hollywood's Most Famous Celebrity Momagers and Dadagers

By Paige Strout Sep 06, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebrity FamiliesKris JennerShowsCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCURaising a F***ing Star
PREMIERES SEPT. 7, 9:30 PM
Watch: Raising A F***ing Star OFFICIAL Trailer

Some celebrities keep their business in the family.

Kris Jenner may have coined the term "momager," but she isn't the only famous celeb parent that has helped her kids achieve success in Hollywood.

E!'s new reality series Raising a F***ing Star—which is a reimagined version of Bravo's Showbiz Moms & Dads—follows a new generation of momagers (and dadagers) looking to make their kids the next big thing in entertainment.

But the ladder of fame can be a tough one to climb, as the parents must learn how to maintain a work/life balance with their kids, while also not stealing the spotlight themselves. As stars Cool Benson and Jessica Bunevacz state in the show's first look trailer, "Fame could bring you money, happiness, but it can also bring you pain."

Such lessons were undoubtedly learned by some of Hollywood's most famous momagers and dadagers over the years. And without them running things behind the scenes, we may have never been introduced to iconic stars such as Selena Gomez, Lindsay Lohan, Beyoncé and more.

photos
Hollywood Kids That Are Upstaging Their Famous Parents

Find out which of your favorite celebs were (and still are) managed by their moms and pops below.

Catch the premiere of Raising a F***ing Stars Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 9:30 p.m. on E!.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

FayesVision/WENN.com
Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has been managing all of her daughters for years now. It's kind of her thing. She was even once the manager of her ex, Caitlyn Jenner.

KMazur/WireImage
Joe Simpson

Joe Simpson was once the manager of not one, but two famous singers and actresses: his daughters Jessica and Ashlee Simpson.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Nancy Heigl

The mother of actress Katherine Heigl has been right by her side for many years as her manager.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Carmen Milian

Carmen Milian has helped Christina Milian achieve success over the years as both her mother and manager.

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Bulgari
Inez Rupprecht

Kirsten Dunst has gushed over her former momager in the past, saying that she always helped keep her feet on the ground.

Pool Photographer/Getty Images
Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson was the father and manager of some of music's biggest names, including Michael and Janet Jackson, as well as The Jackson 5.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Dina Lohan

It's pretty well known that Dina Lohan was Lindsay Lohan's manager for some time, even back in the Parent Trap days! 

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Matthew Knowles

Not only was Matthew Knowles once the manager of Destiny's Child, but this dadager also managed his daughters, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, at the beginning of their solo careers.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Tina Knowles

While she wasn't technically Beyonce's manager, Tina Knowles was a big part of her decision-making over the years, especially in the early phase of her career.

Christopher Polk/VF12/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Mandy Teefey

Selena Gomez has been very outspoken about how close she was with her mom growing up. And while she is no longer her momager, there is no bad blood. 

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Lesley Vogel

Hayden Panettiere has been pretty low key about her momager, but her mama helped her achieve a lot of her TV and film success!

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

2

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

3
Exclusive

Below Deck Med's Kyle Viljoen Tells All on Kissing a Guest

Watch the premieres of Raising a F***ing Star Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 9:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

2

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

3
Exclusive

Below Deck Med's Kyle Viljoen Tells All on Kissing a Guest

4

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine

5

Hannah Brown Attends Brother's Wedding to Jed Wyatt's Ex Haley Stevens