Lea Michele Reveals She Reached Out to Beanie Feldstein After "Hilarious" Funny Girl Performance

Ahead of her Funny Girl debut on Sept. 6, Lea Michele is showing her support for predecessor Beanie Feldstein. In fact, the actress revealed that she had a chance to watch Beanie play Fanny Brice, before her departure earlier this summer.

"I saw the show," she told People. "I wrote her and told her what an incredible job I thought that she did. "I thought she was hilarious and beautiful and so wonderful."

The Glee alum shut down rumors of bad blood between the leading ladies. "I think that everybody thinks everything is so drama-filled," she said. "I also think that people really love the excitement of pitting women against each other, which I think is really sad and unfortunate."

Beanie who led the musical's Broadway revival which opened April 2022, announced July 10 that she was leaving the production at the end of the month. In a post on social media, the Booksmart actress shared her gratitude for her time on stage and explained why she would be stepping away before her original Sept. 25 departure date.