Romeo Santos Reveals How He Keeps His Skin Glowing at 41

Romeo Santos has got the beauty formula.

The music superstar, who is known as the King of Bachata, has usually kept details of his personal life out of the spotlight. However, he recently opened up about the secret to his glowing skin and how one change in his fitness routine has helped him feel his best.

"I try to get facials at least once a month," the 41-year-old revealed to Allure in an interview published on Sept. 2. "And this is religion: I try to drink a lot of water. At least a gallon a day. I do it for many reasons, but I've heard that it also helps with your skin."

Romeo also credited exercise for helping him maintain his charming good looks, adding, "Honestly, I think I'm in better shape at 41 than I was in my 20s. That had a lot to do with the running that I added to my routine."

"Before I would lift a lot of weights," he continued, "but never really did any type of cardio. I changed that within the last 7 or 8 years of my life. It's probably the best thing that I've done. I run a lot."